Al Khater Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister's Assistants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met in Cairo Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Abroad HE Ismail Khairat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol HE Nabil Habashi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed Al Badri, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Palestine HE Osama Khedr, of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The joint meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation regarding the Gaza Strip, especially with regards to the transfer of Qatari humanitarian aid within the framework of joint coordination as recently approved by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Shaheen Ali Alkaabi and Deputy Chairman of the Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee Ambassador HE Khaled Al Hardan attended the meeting.