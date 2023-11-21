Turkish road motor vehicle registrations increase by 80.4 percent in October

(MENAFN) surge of 80.4 percent from the previous year in October.



The data from the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that a total of 184,767 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month. However, on a monthly basis, this figure showed a 7 percent decrease compared to September.



As of the end of October, the cumulative number of road motor vehicles registered in Türkiye reached 28.37 million. Notably, motorcycles comprised the majority of new registrations at 44 percent, followed by passenger cars at 40.9 percent, and small trucks at 8.4 percent, as reported by TurkStat.



Analyzing the data in terms of brands, Fiat emerged as the leader with a share of 13.1 percent, followed by Renault at 12.6 percent, Toyota at 6.5 percent, Hyundai at 5.6 percent, and Opel at 5.2 percent.



For the period of January to October, the number of registered vehicles in Türkiye witnessed a remarkable 89 percent surge from the previous year, reaching a total of 1.9 million vehicles.

