Baku Hosts Conference Dedicated To 15Th Anniversary Of TURKPA


11/21/2023 7:23:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Northern Cyprus, as well as the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), the Joint Administration of the Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY), and the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS).

