Baku Hosts Conference Dedicated To 15Th Anniversary Of TURKPA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary
Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives from
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Northern Cyprus, as well as the Black Sea
Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), the Joint Administration
of the Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY), and the Organisation of
Turkic States (OTS).
