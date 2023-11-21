Economy Minister: Azerbaijan Acts As Bridge Between East And West

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Azerbaijan acts as a bridge between East and West, for many
other SPECA (United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of
Central Asia) countries," Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at
the economic forum "Transforming the SPECA region into a global
communication hub" within the framework of the United Nations (UN)
Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) week in
Baku, Azernews reports.
According to him, for ten months of the current year trade
turnover between Azerbaijan and SPECA countries increased by 16
percent compared to the same period last year and reached $1.2
billion.
According to the minister, in 2022, the volume of trade turnover
will reach $1.3 billion, which is 3.6 percent more than in
2021.
Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at an economic forum that
SPECA countries are active in the liberated territories.
"For 30 years Azerbaijan has suffered from violation of its
sovereignty. Azerbaijan is now investing in the liberated
territories. Uzbekistan has built a school in the liberated
territories and we highly appreciate the activities of other
countries," the Minister said.
