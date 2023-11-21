Defense Forces Destroy Russian EW System, Two Boats In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south of Ukraine, the Defense Forces destroyed Russia's Pole-21 electronic warfare system, observation post and two boats.

Ukraine's southern defense forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the following losses have been inflicted on the enemy: 12 occupiers, one Pole-21 electronic warfare system, two boats," the report says.

Another enemy observation post was also destroyed.

Ukraine reports 70 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 319,820 Russian invaders.