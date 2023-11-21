OBEETEE Carpets Unveils Exclusive Designer Haven In Mumbai\'S Raghuvanshi Mills

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2023 – Obeetee Carpets, the epitome of handcrafted luxury, has proudly opened its doors in the heart of the city on October 15, 2023, within the prestigious Raghuvanshi Mills. This inauguration marks a significant leap in redefining luxury home decor for Mumbai\'s discerned homeowners who wish to add a charm of the past and the dynamism of the contemporary home décor aesthetics to their homes.



Situated strategically in Raghuvanshi Mills, Obeetee\'s latest store, the second in Mumbai, promises a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. This location was chosen not just for its Parsi roots and lavish surroundings but for its visibility, ensuring easy access for niche consumers. Mumbai holds a special place for Obeetee, being a crucial market filled with renowned designers, art collectors, celebrities, and design connoisseurs. The city\'s vibrant nature aligns perfectly with Obeetee\'s commitment to excellence.



The new store\'s design and architecture pay homage to Obeetee\'s legacy, drawing inspiration from Mirzapur\'s neo-classical charm. A historical complex houses this gem, adding a touch of authenticity to the entire experience.



The store\'s prime location in the heart of Mumbai and its impressive interiors make it a must-visit. The grandeur of the space echoes the colonial charm while showcasing the artistic visions of celebrated designers like JJ Valaya, Tarun Tahiliani, Abraham and Thakore, Shantanu and Nikhil, and more-all proudly Indian.



Speaking of Indian pride, the \"Proud to Be Indian\" (PTBI) theme is depicted by Obeetee\'s commitment to featuring exclusively Indian designers. It\'s a celebration of the nation\'s craft and a nod to its colonial history-a story of struggle and victory.



The new Mumbai store emphasizes Obeetee\'s dedication to enhancing its visibility and accessibility to Mumbai\'s discerning customers.



Art collectors, and connoisseurs can expect a wide array of collections ranging from traditional, contemporary, bohemian, minimalistic, and more. The store\'s spacious layout, adorned with motifs paying tribute to Obeetee\'s craftsmanship, invites customers to immerse themselves in the world of exquisite handcrafted home furnishings.



Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets, Retail expresses, \"Obeetee Carpets is honoured to bring our legacy of craftsmanship to the heart of Mumbai at Raghuvanshi Mills. Our Mumbai store aptly depicts our commitment to fine craftsmanship and sustainability, and we look forward to delighting our customers with the finest handcrafted carpets.\"



This new chapter is a significant milestone in Obeetee\'s journey, promising to redefine luxury home decor in Mumbai by adorning the city\'s homes with marvellous handcrafted furnishings. For those seeking the perfect blend of traditional craft and modern designs, Obeetee\'s Raghuvanshi Mills store awaits your presence. Visit the store or explore more on Obeetee\'s official website obeetee.







About OBEETEE Carpets:



Founded in 1920, OBEETEE Carpets is not just a rug company; it\'s a legacy. With a century-long commitment to excellence and sustainability, OBEETEE Carpets stands as one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India and the world. The brand\'s uniqueness and regality have been acknowledged globally, with creations adorning the Rashtrapati Bhavan and receiving praise from prominent figures. OBEETEE Carpets, driven by over 25,000 artisans, constantly innovates, contributing to the community through various social and environmental initiatives.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Kuresha Jain

Email :

Other articles by OBEETEE