Gas From Azerbaijan's Absheron Field May Be Directed To Turkish, European Markets - Totalenergies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. As part of the next phase of Azerbaijan's Absheron field development, natural gas may be directed to the markets of Türkiye and Europe, Managing director and country chairman of TotalEnergies Emmanuel De-Guillebon said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.

"Currently, the gas produced from the field is sold domestically, but given that volumes will increase in the next phase of the project, markets in Türkiye and Europe are being considered for export. The point is not whether there is demand in the mentioned markets, but whether gas delivery and transportation to the necessary markets are the main issue," he said.

Absheron gas condensate field, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is operated by JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum).

The first gas from the Absheron field was produced in early July this year.

SOCAR expects the field to produce 1.8 million barrels of oil and 707 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. The launch of the Absheron field is the largest project in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector after Shah Deniz-2.

