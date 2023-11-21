Gas From Azerbaijan's Absheron Field May Be Directed To Turkish, European Markets - Totalenergies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. As part of the
next phase of Azerbaijan's Absheron field development, natural gas
may be directed to the markets of Türkiye and Europe, Managing
director and country chairman of TotalEnergies Emmanuel
De-Guillebon said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in
Baku.
"Currently, the gas produced from the field is sold
domestically, but given that volumes will increase in the next
phase of the project, markets in Türkiye and Europe are being
considered for export. The point is not whether there is demand in
the mentioned markets, but whether gas delivery and transportation
to the necessary markets are the main issue," he said.
Absheron gas condensate field, located about 100 kilometers
southeast of Baku in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is
operated by JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron
Petroleum).
The first gas from the Absheron field was produced in early July
this year.
SOCAR expects the field to produce 1.8 million barrels of oil
and 707 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. The launch of
the Absheron field is the largest project in Azerbaijan's oil and
gas sector after Shah Deniz-2.
