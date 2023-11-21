Floods Force Evacuation Of Over 2,000 In Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

KUALA LUMPUR: Flooding has displaced 2,294 people in the country's east coast state of Terengganu as of 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday following continuous heavy rains.

Those evacuated were being housed in 19 flood relief centers, according to the country's social welfare department.

In addition, Perak state on the west coast of the Malay Peninsula was affected by flooding with 39 being displaced.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected, in northern states and the country's east coast.