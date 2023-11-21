IASO Bio Establishes International CAR-T Diagnostic And Treatment Center In China To Serve MM Patients Worldwide - AETOS...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Nanjing IASO Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (IASO Bio) made its debut at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) with FUCASO, the world's first fully-human CAR-T, and entered into a strategic partnership with several international medical institutions, bringing hope for cure to multiple myeloma (MM) patients worldwide.

On June 30, 2023, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the marketing of Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection (brand name: FUCASO) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/rMM). Meanwhile, the Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection has received the Orphan Drug Designation, as well as the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has been approved for clinical trials in the U.S.

A single infusion of FUCASO can lead to lasting and deep remission with a favorable safety profile in patients with r/rMM who have failed multiple lines of therapy. Due to its unique design, FUCASO, as a fully-human CAR-T therapy, is able to persist in patients for a longer period of time, offering hope for overcoming the challenging problem of relapsed MM.

FUCASO has attracted patients from numerous countries around the world to seek treatment in Chinese hospitals in just 4 months since its approval for marketing in China. These hospitals have a world-leading level of full-process management in CAR-T therapy. In addition, the cost of treatment with FUCASO in China is significantly lower than that of similar products in Europe and America, which has benefited more patients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink