One Killed, Six Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian has been killed and six injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On November 20, 2023, Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region, namely in Selydove. Six more people were injured,” Moroz wrote.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz added.

A reminder that two civilians were injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region on November 18, 2023.