Transition To Green Economy - Necessity, Says Tajikistan's Deputy Economy Minister

"green" economy is not just a trend but a real necessity, Deputy
Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Ahliddin
Nuriddinzoda said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.
According to him, Tajikistan pays special attention to the
issues of the green economy.
"In cooperation within SPECA, it is necessary to pay more
attention to the green economy, which can accelerate development in
other sectors as well. Taking into account the potential of SPECA
member countries, we are in favor of further effective economic
interaction to remove artificial barriers, supply goods, and ensure
the work of green corridors in the region," Nuriddinzoda added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
