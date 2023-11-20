Mohamed Hussain Shareef And Dr.Ali Naseer Mohamed Appointed As Maldivian Ambassadors-At-Large

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 20: The Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has appointed Mohamed Hussain Shareef (aka Mundhu Shareef) and Dr Naseer Mohamed as Ambassadors-at-Large.

Mohamed Shahudy joins as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Mohamed Hussain Shareef better known as Mundhu Shareef had served as a Minister at the President's Office during former President Abdulla Yameen's and as the Maldivian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. He had also served as Youth Minister during former President Dr. Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik's administration.

He had continued to work within the leadership of Progressive Party of the Maldives and the Peoples' National Congress after the fall of Yameen's administration.

Dr. Ali Naseer Mohamed. Ambassador-at-Large

Dr Naseer Mohamed joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May 1985, served in various posts at the Ministry and at Maldives diplomatic Missions. He was Foreign Secretary from November 2013 to July 2017. He also served as the Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations and Ambassador of Maldives to the United States.

He was High Commissioner to Canada from July 2017 to May 2019. He last served as Secretary, Multilateral, at the Ministry until he left the Service in September 2022. Dr Mohamed earned his PhD from the Australian National University, and his Masters from the University of Leicester, UK.

Mohamed Shahudy joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991, and rose through the ranks to be Director General. He served in various posts within the Ministry, primarily on issues relating to economic cooperation and development financing.

He last served as Chief of Protocol at the rank of Deputy Minister, before he left the Ministry in November 2018. Shahudy has a Masters of Science in International Policy Analysis from the University of Bath, UK, and a Bachelor of Applied Economics from the Massey University, New Zealand.

