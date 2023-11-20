-->


CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Signing Of Agreement Concerning Disposal Of Sunčani Hvar Hotels


11/20/2023 11:12:08 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Signing of agreement concerning disposal of Sunčani Hvar Hotels
20.11.2023 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 20 November 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Signing of agreement concerning disposal of Sunčani Hvar Hotels

CPI Property Group (“ CPIPG ”) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of SUNČANI HVAR NEKRETNINE d.o.o. and SUNČANI HVAR d.d., the companies owning and operating the Sunčani Hvar Hotels, a unique resort portfolio located on the Island of Hvar, Croatia.

The purchaser is Eagle Hills, a real estate and hospitality investor and developer based in Abu Dhabi. The transaction is conditional only on approval by the Croatian antitrust agency; the full purchase price has been deposited with an escrow agent.

"CPIPG continues to see strong investor interest in hotels as tourism and business travel have rebounded fully from the COVID period," said Jan Kratina, Director of CPI Hotels. "We are certain that Eagle Hills will contribute to the continued success of Hvar as a desirable tourist destination."

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Greenbaum

Moritz Mayer


For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:


Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


20.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

