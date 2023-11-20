Agreement To Release Hostages In Gaza Is Imminent, Says US President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Nov. 20 (Petra) - US President Joe Biden announced that he "believes" that reaching an agreement to release hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip is imminent, according to the Washington Post.
In an event held at the White House, the US President replied to a journalist's question, "Is there an imminent agreement to release the hostages?", by saying, "I think so."
