AMZ Prep Earns Prestigious Clutch Global B2B Champion Recognition In The 2023 Logistics, 3PL & Amazon FBA Category

AMZ Prep, leading fulfillment provider for eCommerce and Amazon companies , AMZ Prep has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch Champions is the company's newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

AMZ Prep has been included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes AMZ Prep as a top-rated leader in the Simple, Fast, and Affordable Fulfillment Solutions space based on their client satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

Here's what AMZ Prep's CMO, Blair Forrest has to say about AMZ Prep Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023.“ Honored to know that AMZ Prep has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We remain committed to providing top-notch services and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in fulfillment services. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of delivering exceptional solutions for our clients on a global scale. Thank you to Clutch for this prestigious acknowledgment, and to our incredible team for their relentless efforts.“

“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO .“This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

AMZ Prep ( is committed to providing top-notch fulfillment solutions for eCommerce and Amazon businesses, AMZ Prep is recognized as a global leader among Amazon 3PL Companies. Their distinctiveness stems from the amalgamation of proprietary technology and extensive industry expertise.

AMZ Prep offers a comprehensive suite of Amazon FBA Prep services , encompassing inventory management, warehousing, order processing, shipping, and fulfillment. In addition, they excel in consulting and managing brand stores on Amazon and online, providing invaluable support.

This encompasses expert handling of packaging, labeling, and shipping, whether it's to Amazon FBA or directly to end customers. The company remains enthusiastic about its ongoing commitment to helping clients achieve success and foster business growth. Besides, AMZ Prep is one of the few Amazon 3PL companies in North America that can help brands manage Amazon Vendor Central purchase orders.

ABOUT AMZ PREP

Since 2016, AMZ Prep's eCommerce experts have consulted and supported world-class partners, listed top brands on marketplace giants, and fulfilled orders with next-day speed. AMZ Prep was founded in a small city outside of Toronto, Canada, and continues to be a proud member of the region's innovative community. Over the past 5 years, It has grown to better serve its brand partner customers.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.