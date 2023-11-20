(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development will from tomorrow, 21 November 2023, conduct three public hearings on the National Small Enterprise Amendment (NSEA) Bill [B16-2023] in Gauteng.

The first public hearings will be held at the Fochville Civic Centre in West Rand District from 10 am to 2 pm. The second public hearing will be held at the South Rand Recreation Centre in the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality and third will be conducted at the Boksburg City Hall in Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

The committee has already covered eight other provinces. These public hearings are conducted in line with section 59(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which requires the National Assembly to facilitate public involvement in the legislative and other processes of the Assembly and its committees.

The NSEA Bill seeks to, amongst other things, provide for the establishment of the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency and the Office of the Small Enterprise Ombud Service.

