Occupation Forces Are Turning Indonesian Hospital In Gaza Into Barracks: Official

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces are turning the Indonesian hospital in Gaza City into a barracks, Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said on Monday."The occupation tightens its grip on the hospital, and the Ministry is working with the Red Cross to evacuate injured people trapped inside the Indonesian hospital," Al-Qudra said in a press conference.Al-Qudra warned against the occupation forces using hospitalized patients as human shields, as they did at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex. He stressed that medical personnel would not leave the Indonesian hospital until the last injured person had been evacuated.700 people, including 259 injured and ill, are reportedly still being detained by the occupation forces at the Al-Shifa Complex, according to Al-Qudra stated that a United Nations committee had visited the complex but that there was no new information regarding the evacuation of the stranded people.He added that the people trapped inside the Al-Shifa Complex are in a terrible state and do not have access to food, water, or electricity.Communication between the hospitals on the strip has been lost, making it difficult to update information, Al-Qudra concluded.