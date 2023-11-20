Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Turbo Energy in September 2023 announced its successful debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange

The company operates as a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment S.A.

Turbo Energy's total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by 82% year-over-year to €31,148,676 (approximately $33,321,219) In October 2023, the company was awarded a software patent in Spain related to its flagship Sunbox product

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB)

designs, develops and distributes equipment for the generation, management and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe and internationally.

Turbo Energy's products include lithium-ion batteries and inverters. Additionally, the company recently launched its flagship product, the Sunbox, an all-in-one device that integrates most of the equipment required for a residential photovoltaic installation. The Sunbox is powered by AI and features a...

