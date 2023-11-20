Jordan Takes Serious Steps On Women's Rights - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Jordan is taking
serious steps towards women's rights at all ministerial levels, the
country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Al-Nahar said at the
conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's
Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.
“In the fight against violence against women, we are guided by
justice and equality. The participation of women in all spheres is
necessary. Given that women can contribute to the country's
economy, certain steps have been taken this year,” he added.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the
ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this
year.
