Dominican Republic Still Has Gaps In Gender Equality Matter - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Despite
development, the Dominican Republic still has gaps in the issue of
gender equality, Deputy Minister for Inter-ministerial Coordination
of the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Women's Affairs Melecia
Mireya Almonte Taveras said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the Non-Aligned Movement's conference "Advancing
Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.
"It is difficult for women to gain a place in the labor market.
From a gender perspective, men make up 74 percent in key positions.
We have to improve the position of women in this area. According to
the National Action Plan, we must ensure gender equality," Taveras
said.
Baku is hosting a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)
on "Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" jointly
organized by Azerbaijan (current NAM chairperson), Uganda and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairpersons).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives announced by
President Ilham Aliyev at the NAM Coordination Bureau meeting in
July this year.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107458808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.