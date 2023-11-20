Kuwaiti Researcher Honored With Distinguished Service Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said Monday, that KISR Efficiency Technologies Program Manager Dr. Fotouh Al-Raqum, has received the "Distinguished Service" award from the United Sates Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), for her scientific and research contributions in the field of energy efficiency.

In a statement, KISR said that Al-Raqum won many local, regional and international awards during her 20-year scientific career, and still providing important research contributions to invest in technology outcomes that help respond to the requirements of the future and Kuwait needs.

Al-Raqum was previously chosen by AEE to head one of the scientific journals and was also elected as AEE President in 2022, becoming the first Arab woman to gain this trust, and the fourth woman to assume the presidency since the establishment of the association in 1977.

The Association of Energy Engineers includes more than 18,000 members from 100 countries, it undertakes many actions that promote work for sustainable development and is concerned with the field of energy engineering, energy management, and renewable and alternative energy on an international scale. (end)

ysa







MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107458747