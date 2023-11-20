Saudi Sports For All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation present final of NCC tournament

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) are set to co-host the final of the National Cricket Championship (NCC) tournament, culminating weeks of exciting competition and sportsmanship.



The international-scale event, now in its second year, promises to be a magnet for cricket fans and sports enthusiasts from across the globe.



Scheduled to be held at the scenic and luxurious NOFA Resorts in Riyadh on the 17th of November, the final game represents the pinnacle of cricketing prowess in the Kingdom.



Teams that have shown exemplary skills, determination, and teamwork throughout the season will compete for the prestigious title, with the day set to celebrate cricket's spirit and the international communities it represents in the Kingdom. Furthermore, hosting the finals in its second edition of the tournament also comes after the success achieved last year, when more 8,000 players participated through 412 teams, in 11 regions around the Kingdom.



As the co-owner of this ambitious project, SFA will award the champions, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to nurturing sports and promoting a health-centric lifestyle in Saudi Arabia.



HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Sports for All Federation, commented: "Cricket serves as a significant platform for connecting different communities, emphasizing unity and camaraderie. The growth of this sport within the Kingdom, especially its positive influence on the expatriate community, underscores our strategic direction. Today's final is not only a culmination of a sport but also a representation of our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.”



Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director of the Saudi Sports For All Federation, said: “Each year, the NCC and Softball tournaments see an increase in participation and enthusiasm. This year is no exception. Our involvement in co-hosting the final is a clear reflection of our dedication to promoting physical activity, strengthening community bonds, and enhancing Saudi Arabia's position as a key player in the global sports arena.”



The strategic alignment of the NCC and Softball tournaments with Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes the country's resolve to integrate sports as a means of driving societal growth. Such initiatives underscore the Kingdom's approach to leveraging sports as more than mere recreation — it becomes a tool to foster community bonding, promote health, and celebrate cultural diversity.



Moreover, the international attention this event garners reflects Saudi Arabia's steady ascent as a global sporting hub. The collaboration between the SFA and SACF acts as a beacon for other potential partnerships, projecting the benefits of synergized efforts in enhancing the nation's sports ecosystem.



A crucial aspect of this event's success is its ability to bridge cultures. With cricket being an integral part of the cultural fabric for many expatriates in Saudi Arabia, hosting such high-profile tournaments showcases the Kingdom's appreciation and understanding of the diverse communities that call it home.





