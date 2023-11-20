Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Minister Of Economy Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sevinj Hasanova has
been dismissed by decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan
said.
The ministry also noted that there has been no appointment to
replace her yet.
Hasanova has held the above position since January 30, 2016.
