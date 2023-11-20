-->


Official Lunch Hosted On Behalf Of President Of Azerbaijan In Honor Of President Of Iraq


11/20/2023 6:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

