Women's Income Steadily Rising In Kuwait - Supreme Council Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women's income in Kuwait is steadily growing, Secretary General of Kuwait's Supreme Council for Family Affairs Maryam Al-a-Azmi said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference in Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".

"Women's rights are highly valued in Kuwait. Women have an important part in the country's development and revival. Women's empowerment is one among our top concerns, according to Maryam Al-a-Azmi.

Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs) are hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

