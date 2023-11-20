Women's Income Steadily Rising In Kuwait - Supreme Council Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women's income
in Kuwait is steadily growing, Secretary General of Kuwait's
Supreme Council for Family Affairs Maryam Al-a-Azmi said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference
in Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".
"Women's rights are highly valued in Kuwait. Women have an
important part in the country's development and revival. Women's
empowerment is one among our top concerns, according to Maryam
Al-a-Azmi.
Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the
future NAM chairs) are hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing
Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
