Ukraine, Poland To Sue Strikers Who Block Traffic Across Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Poland are preparing claims for damages caused by the blocking of border crossing points due to a rally of Polish carriers.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Balin, Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers AsMAP, on the air of the United News telethon.

"The situation is actually critical, and today we are saying that we have legal support already in Poland. The lawyers were given two tasks. The first task is to unblock the situation as soon as possible. The second task is to find out who is to blame and who will pay for these losses. We are working on this together with our colleagues," he said.

Balin expressed confidence that these lawsuits will be filed in the near future.

"Carriers are already preparing lawsuits. Polish lawyers are ready to file these lawsuits against the strikers in Poland. Tomorrow evening we will have information about the permits (for blocking the border - ed.) - who gave the permission, who requested it, on what grounds. All this will form the basis," he said.

Up to 2,500 trucks waiting to leavefor last few days - border guards

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

As of the morning of November 19, about 2,900 trucks were observed congested on the border with the Republic of Poland.

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, together with specialized associations and carriers, has set up a help center for Ukrainian drivers who have been blocked at the border with Poland for more than 10 days.