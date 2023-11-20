Fukushima completes release of treated wastewater amid global worries

(MENAFN) The controlled release of a third batch of treated radioactive wastewater from Japan's compromised Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean concluded as planned, announced the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, on Monday. This initiative, undertaken to manage the large volumes of radioactive wastewater accumulated since the plant's 2011 earthquake and tsunami damage, commenced on August 24. Despite the smooth execution of the third 7,800-ton discharge, the controversial process is slated to extend over decades.



The repercussions of these wastewater discharges have reverberated beyond Japan's shores, notably impacting its seafood industry. A Chinese import ban was swiftly enforced in response to the releases, causing significant economic strains for Japanese producers and exporters of seafood, particularly scallops. Fishing groups and neighboring nations, including China, have vehemently opposed the discharges, reflecting concerns about potential environmental and health implications.



Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings emphasized that, consistent with the two previous releases, the third discharge adhered to safety protocols. Both the company and the Japanese government reported that marine samples tested revealed levels of selected radionuclides well below international safety standards. Despite these assurances, the opposition persists, reflecting broader anxieties surrounding the long-term consequences of releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sought to address the contentious issue during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco last Friday. Kishida urged China to lift the seafood ban immediately, but the outcome was a vague agreement to "find ways to resolve the dispute through meetings and dialogue in a constructive manner." The situation underscores the delicate balance Japan must navigate as it grapples with the management of nuclear wastewater and contends with the economic fallout affecting its seafood industry.

