NBA icon Kyrie Irving shows support to Palestine by wearing keffiyeh

(MENAFN) NBA star Kyrie Irving made a statement of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during a post-match press conference on Saturday.



Irving, who plays as a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, wore a keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, in response to the Israeli attacks in Gaza that have resulted in 13,000 casualties and widespread destruction since October 7.



Despite Irving's individual performance, scoring 39 points, the Dallas Mavericks lost 132-125 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.



The 31-year-old Australian-American guard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and a key player in the league.



He previously won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers and has accumulated 12 years of NBA experience, playing for the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and joining the Mavericks in early 2023.



"The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism. We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region," the American basketball league stated on October 9.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107455933