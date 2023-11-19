Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassadors Of Morocco And Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Qatar HE Mohamed Setri and Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
MENAFN19112023000063011010ID1107454091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.