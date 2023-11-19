-->


Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassadors Of Morocco And Jordan


11/19/2023 2:30:23 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Qatar HE Mohamed Setri and Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

