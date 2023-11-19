Russia And Venezuela Intend To Increase Daily Oil Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and Venezuela intend to restore the previous level of
daily oil production and then increase it. This was reported by
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto in a statement to the
Russian press, Azernews reports.
According to him, Venezuela's joint oil production has reached
120k-150k barrels per day in recent years:
"Western restrictions have had a strong impact on crude
production. "At the first stage, the goal is to restore the level
we reached with Rosneft just a few years ago."
The minister said that once the production level is restored,
they will try to increase it "at least twice".
