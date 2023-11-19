-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia And Venezuela Intend To Increase Daily Oil Production


11/19/2023 9:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and Venezuela intend to restore the previous level of daily oil production and then increase it. This was reported by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto in a statement to the Russian press, Azernews reports.

According to him, Venezuela's joint oil production has reached 120k-150k barrels per day in recent years:

"Western restrictions have had a strong impact on crude production. "At the first stage, the goal is to restore the level we reached with Rosneft just a few years ago."

The minister said that once the production level is restored, they will try to increase it "at least twice".

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107453395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search