Russia And Venezuela Intend To Increase Daily Oil Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia and Venezuela intend to restore the previous level of daily oil production and then increase it. This was reported by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto in a statement to the Russian press, Azernews reports.

According to him, Venezuela's joint oil production has reached 120k-150k barrels per day in recent years:

"Western restrictions have had a strong impact on crude production. "At the first stage, the goal is to restore the level we reached with Rosneft just a few years ago."

The minister said that once the production level is restored, they will try to increase it "at least twice".