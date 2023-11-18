-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Weather: Rainfall, Blowing Dust Expected In Some Areas


11/18/2023 11:27:11 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The UAE weather forecast for Sunday indicates a partly cloudy day with fair conditions overall. There is a possibility of convective cloud formation leading to rainfall, particularly in coastal, Northern, and Eastern regions.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, and may cause blowing dust and sand due to cloud activity. The sea conditions are anticipated to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid by morning over some Northern and internal areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai can expect temperatures to remain near 30°C, with lows ranging between 20-21°C.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 32.5 °C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local time. Dubai experienced light to moderate rainfall, keeping the temperature down in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: Surge in car repairs due to rain-related damage
  • UAE: Residents warned of rise in flu cases during rainy weather
  • Watch: Sharjah life returns to normal after floods, traffic jams during heavy rain

MENAFN18112023000049011007ID1107451302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search