Trans-Afghan Railway Project Estimated At $7 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to reports, authorities from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and the Taliban administration have announced that the estimated cost of constructing the“Afghan Transit” railway line is approximately seven billion dollars.

According to BNA News, citing officials from Islamabad, Kabul, and Tashkent, it has been reported that this railway line will be constructed in collaboration with both the private sector and the government.

The“Afghan Transit” railway project was signed by officials from the Afghan delegates from Taliban, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan in Islamabad earlier.

According to reports, the transport capacity through this railway was estimated at around 20 million tons in 2018. Additionally, BNA has emphasized that the member countries involved in this project have expressed concerns about the security situation in Afghanistan.

Previously, the construction cost of this 573-kilometre railway line had exceeded four and a half billion dollars. It's worth noting that the“Afghan Transit” railway begins in Termiz and, after passing through cities like Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul, reaches Peshawar, Pakistan.

The“Afghan Transit” railway project, a collaborative effort among these three countries, has a strategic objective of creating a vital economic corridor. This corridor will serve as a crucial link, connecting the landlocked nations of Central Asia to the maritime trade routes of the Indian Ocean. The ambitious plan was initially proposed in the year 2018.

The envisioned railway line not only promises to enhance regional connectivity but also holds the potential to facilitate the movement of goods and people, boosting trade and economic growth across the participating nations. By bridging the gap between Central Asia and the Indian Ocean, this project can play a significant role in reshaping the region's economic landscape.

