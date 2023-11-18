Turkish President : We Are Closely Monitoring What Is Happening In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Given what we have done in Garabagh and Libya, no one can play
games with us" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an
interview with journalists after returning from Germany, Azernews reports.
The president said that Turkiye's fight against terrorism and
having a strong army give reason to say the following: "We have to
be ready at any moment. Now UAV technology is our strongest area.
In the navy, we are also in a good position. Our ground forces are
also in good shape. "Today, our ground forces are in the fifth
place among NATO countries."
According to Turkish President, Turkiye has to be strong in the
region, "We are closely watching what is happening in the region.
No country should be worried. Because a big and strong Turkiye also
contributes to world peace. We have proved this many times."
"The victory in Garabagh was the result of our solidarity".
President said that it is necessary to show the same solidarity
once again: "Unfortunately, we did not see it in the Middle East.
This is the result of chaos in the Muslim world.
