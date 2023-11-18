Qatar Committee For Reconstruction Of Gaza Chairman Denounces Israeli Allegations About Qatari Building In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza HE Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi strongly denounced the Israeli occupations allegations about the presence of a building belonging to Qatar inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, and described them as false allegations aimed at justifying Israels targeting of hospitals as part of its extensive violations that targeted civilians and civilian objects.



His Excellency confirmed in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the headquarters of the Qatar Committee, located next to the Port of Gaza, is about three kilometers from Al Shifa Medical Complex, stressing that the Israeli occupations claims in this regard are completely false.