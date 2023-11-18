ALESCO Classifies Katara As 'City Of Arab Novel'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a ceremony held in the Tunisian capital on Friday evening, the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) honoured the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, classifying it as the“City of the Arab Novel.”

This came in the presence of Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara; H E Professor Dr. Mohamed Ould Omar, Director-General of the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO); H E Fahd bin Khalifa Al Attiyah, Deputy Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Tunisia, and a large number of their excellencies, the ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Tunisia, in addition to a group of intellectuals and media professionals.

On this occasion, the attendees watched a documentary film about Katara Cultural Village.

Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti received the certificate of classifying Katara as a city of Arab novel, along with the ALECSO shield.

It should be noted that the classification of Katara as a city for the Arab novel came with the approval of the Permanent Committee for Arab Culture, within the framework of the celebration of World Novel Week, which was approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), to be during the period from October 13 to 20 of each year, based on the request made by Unesco. It was submitted by the Katara Cultural Village Foundation in 2016, and received the support of Arab Ministers of Culture.

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed his thanks and appreciation to ALECSO, represented by

H E Prof Dr. Mohamed Ould Omar, Director-General. He stressed that all the successes achieved by the Katara Prize for Arabic Fiction since its launch in 2014, represented by consolidating the presence of distinguished Arab novels at the Arab and international levels, were achieved under the direct supervision of ALECSO, which spared no effort in sponsoring the award in all its successive sessions, which was the positive impact of motivating the award committee to launch many initiatives aimed at encouraging and appreciating Arab novelists to move forward towards broader horizons of creativity and excellence.

Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed that Katara will remain a city with open doors for all Arab novelists, and its constant approach to this is free, fair and transparent competition, which is what the Katara Prize for Arabic Novel provides, every year, through which 14 winners are selected in six categories: the published novel, Unpublished books, boys' novels, studies of novel criticism, the historical novel, and the Qatari novel.

For his part, Prof Dr. Omar, said that ALECSO is keen to honour Arab cultural institutions as innovative and sustainable in one of the organisation's areas of vital interest, as nominated cultural institutions are honoured based on ALECSO standards.