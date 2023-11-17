Children's Day: Diverse Activities Held At MES

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Colour and gaiety marked the Children's Day celebrations at MES Indian School.

Special assemblies were conducted in all sections in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of free India.

Various events marked the occasion. At the KG section, recitation of rhymes, role play, movie time and fun-filled games were conducted for the students. The Junior section students participated in literary activities. Students of Grades I and II recited poems. Grade III students wrote a paragraph on the life of Chacha Nehru, as he was fondly described, by participating in a handwriting competition. Speeches were delivered by the students of Grade IV on the topic – ' To be successful in life, you need Education.' They also spoke on the importance of education in building character and making the world a better place to live.

The Middle and Senior level students of the Boys' and Girls' sections conducted competitions such as collage making on the title, 'A Tribute to Chacha Nehru' for Grades V and VI, drawing and painting on 'Chachaji and children' for Grades VII and VIII, essay writing on 'Children's Day, the Sustainable Developmental Goals' for Grades IX and X, and poem writing on 'Dream of Tomorrow' for Grades XI and XII. Children were gifted with greeting cards as a token of love on the occasion.

Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar urged the students to practise compassion, develop leadership qualities and follow the ideals of Nehru to make the world a place of peace and prosperity. Section co-ordinators Farhana Nazeer, Limia Pressi, Sreejith K N, Rajesh K S, Jency George, Namitha Pradeep Kumar and Gowri Sree Rama Lakshmi Pushyami co-ordinated the event.

