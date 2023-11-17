Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russia's Ural Truck With Iranian Ammunition On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the southern axis, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Ural truck with Iranian-made ammunition and damaged a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

During aerial reconnaissance in the southern sector, SOF operators spotted camouflaged Russian equipment.

Ukrainian forces promptly adjusted the fire of the artillery units on the targets and used FPV drones for strikes.

As a result of the combat work, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Ural-4320 truck with ammunition for the BM-21 Grad MLR system (according to intelligence - 55 Iranian-made rockets) and damaged the BM-21 Grad launcher.