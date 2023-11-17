EDGE Enters Partnership With Thales For Precision Engineering Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

EDGE Group entity, EPI, has entered a partnership to explore collaboration opportunities with Thales Group.

Abu Dhabi, UAE– EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE's aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, today announced their signing a Letter of Intent with the Thales Group, a global leader in advanced technologies within defence, digital identity and security, aeronautics and space, and transport. The agreement will allow both companies to jointly explore procurement opportunities for industrial parts, as well as engineering services. The announcement was made during Dubai Airshow 2023.

EPI will seek to supply precision machining services for metallic parts, supporting multiple functionalities such as surface treatments and assemblies. The partnership falls under the Thales 'Go to UAE' initiative, which aims to forge an industrial footprint by growing local suppliers for local and export needs through a range of international certifications for technologies, parts, and services.

Michael Deshaies, EPI CEO, said:“EPI looks forward to this partnership with the Thales Group, and is excited to offer our advanced machining services to bolster the local scope of sovereign manufacturing in their 'Go to UAE' initiative. As a key contributor to the UAE's defence, aerospace, and oil and gas industries, EPI is proud to join forces with Thales to further strengthen our commitment to excellence and innovation. We will jointly strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of these industries, solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in precision engineering.”

Launched on second day of the 'Make it in the Emirates Forum', the 'Go to UAE' initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Tawazun Council and is supported by MoIAT. It also contributes to Thales' fulfillment of Tawazun Economic Program obligations.

Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO of Thales in the UAE, said:“We are thrilled to explore this opportunity with EPI in a partnership focused on delivering efficiency, reliability and safe infrastructure to the region. This venture enables our exploring new possibilities in precision machining and engineering services, fostering advancements across industries and reinforcing our commitment to cutting-edge solutions. This partnership is fully aligned with our 'Go to UAE' initiative to increase the local industrial footprint within Thales' Strategy of development in UAE based on 3 pillars: Industry, Innovation, and Education.”

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

About EPI:

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE's aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world's most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

About Thales:

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.