The Event On Cutting The First Carpets Of The Carpet Collection Fruits In The Orchard Took Place By The Support Of Azerkhalcha OJSC (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The event took place in the carpet workshop of the Azerkhalcha
OJSC located in Nardaran on the occasion of 13th anniversary of the
inclusion of the traditional carpet weaving art of Azerbaijan in
UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage with
the direct initiative and support by Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, the
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
demonstration of the next cooperation of Azerkhalcha OJSC with
young, talented, creative artists and carpet makers. At the event,
there was a cutting ceremony of the first carpets woven based on
the collection of paintings“Fruits in the Orchard” by artist
Samira Allahverdieva.
The collection includes Karabakh carpets with thick pile such as
"Talish", "Nakhchivan", "Malibayli", "Chelebi", "Khila Afshan"
Shirvan, Baku, "Tirma buta" Ganja carpets. All carpets were woven
by 14 female weavers in the Nardaran workshop of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC
within 1 year. The fruit ornaments on the carpets are made with 3D
technique. The carpets included in the collection are limited in
quantity: only 10 copies of each carpet.
Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC,
Honored Art Worker, who attended to the ceremony, declared the
event open and welcomed everyone. In his speech, he noted that it
is now necessary to present our national and spiritual heritage,
our carpets to the whole world in a more modern way in the changing
and globalized world:“Let our modern and attractive carpets of
different colors become the most valuable decoration of modern
interiors in all parts of the world! It's time for the whole world
to see the rare pearls of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art, which
has been included in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible
Cultural Heritage for 13 years in modern design like our carpets,
which we present today, processed with special 3D technique”.
Samira Allahverdiyeva spoke at the event and expressed her
thoughts about the idea of the collection, the reason for its
creation and cooperation with Azerkhalcha OJSC:
For the first time, I heard about carpets from my grandmother.
Since I was a child, I watched how granny Zarnishan, a hereditary
carpet weaver from Zangilan, makes incredibly beautiful carpets by
putting her soul, inspiration and love for her native land in them.
Literally, her carpets resembled boundless landscapes.“Previously,
local craftswomen rolled their carpets under almost each tree and
poured almost all the fruits that grew in the region over carpets
that so they dry quickly", said the grandmother. Till now I
remember this magical“rainbow” of sunny persimmons, bright
pomegranate fruits, juicy lemons, which undoubtedly affected all my
work.
In Azerbaijan, we have always had a special attitude towards
carpets - here they mean much more to people than just interior
decoration or investment. The carpet is the heritage of ancestors,
the carpet is childhood memories. And my childhood is a clear
example of how these ornaments which is full of information from
ancient times, are engraved not only in my visual memory, but also
in my heart. The Azerbaijani carpet contains splendor of all local
landscape colors: the dark blue sky, the bright golden sun, the
thick green leaves, the bright colorful flowers and all the various
shades of fruits and berries with which the Azerbaijan soil is
rich. Each of my paintings have mysterious carpet motifs that
reflect the juicy fruit elements that fertile soil of my country is
rich in.
The cooperation between me and“Azerkhalcha” is just the chance
that probably happens once in a lifetime, and not everyone deserves
to present their creativity at the highest level, because the
carpets of our joint project with“Azerkhalcha” represent our
country, its rich, centuries-old history, its unique nature, unique
culture.
Samira Allahverdieva, whose parents come from Zangilan, was born
in Astarkhan. She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Fine Arts with a bachelor's degree of painting in 2007 and a
master's degree of graphic design in 2014 and she is a member of
the Union of Young Artists. She has participated in exhibitions in
countries such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, USA, Belgium and Russia, and
her works are kept in private collections.
Azerkhalcha OJSC successfully continues relevant activities in
the field of work and cooperation with youth for promoting
traditional Azerbaijani carpet art both in Azerbaijan and
abroad.
