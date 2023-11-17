Turkmenistan Joins Agreement On International Transport For Development Of TRACECA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 17. Turkmenistan officially joined the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor (TRACECA) on November 14 this year, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the agreement adopted in September 1998 in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku city, is aimed at developing economic and trade cooperation in the regions of Europe, the Black and Caspian Seas, the Caucasus and Asia.

By joining the Agreement, Turkmenistan expressed its commitment to promoting international cargo transportation, ensuring road safety, harmonizing transport policy and creating equal conditions for competition between different modes of transport on this important logistics route.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Annayev, said at the end of May this year that Turkmenistan intends to join TRACECA as a full member of the organization by the end of the year.

