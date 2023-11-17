Delhi Airport Launches Sunflower Programme

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi : In a significant stride towards inclusivity, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, today introduced a range of special services aimed at enhancing the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities in India's busiest Delhi Airport.

Aligned with the globally recognized Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, DIAL has transformed Delhi Airport into a Sunflower Airport, and sensitized all passenger facing partners through this program with a globally developed framework.

Under this initiative, DIAL has introduced a variety of merchandise options including Sunflower Lanyards, pin badges, and wristbands. These discreet, yet identifiable items allow passengers to signal their need for assistance from airport staff. The Sunflower merchandise is available for collection at the Helpdesks and Information counters located within the terminals.

By donning the Sunflower lanyard/pin/wristband, individuals with hidden disabilities can easily and discreetly identify themselves and make their needs known to the airport staff, who will empathetically approach them and provide the necessary help.

“The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative perfectly aligns with GMR's unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all passengers. We acknowledge that travel can be challenging for individuals with hidden disabilities, and our goal is to create an environment that is sensitive, supportive, and accommodating,” said Mr Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

Delhi Airport has conducted comprehensive training for all its passenger-facing staff members on the nuances of the hidden disabilities and how to approach an individual wearing the Sunflower emblem. This will ensure that the passengers are dealt with care throughout their journey.

