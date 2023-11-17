Pakistan Allows Stranded Afghanistan Containers To Move

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): After discussion between Pakistani and Afghan officials, Islamabad has decided to allow stranded containers of Afghan businessmen goods in Karachi port move, according to a statement on Thursday.

A statement from the Afghanistan embassy in Islamabad said that the decision was taken after talks between the two sides. Afghan delegation was headed by Commerce Minister Nooruddin Aziz.

Senior Foreign Ministry Afficial Shafi Azam on his Twitter handle wrote that Afghan businessmen containers stranded from the past one month at Karachi Port released as a result of efforts by Afghan delegation.

Earlier, the IEA officials said that Pakistani authorities had stopped Afghan businessmen containers at Karachi Port and demanded more tax to be paid.

