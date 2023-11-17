Fact-Check: Viral Photo Of Luxury Bus For CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Yatra During Nava Kerala Sadas Is FAKE; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A huge controversy has erupted over the luxury bus for the Kerala Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues for state-wide travel during the Nava Kerala Sadas, beginning on November 18. There is a strong criticism against the luxury bus costing Rs 1.5 crore sanctioned by the finance department amid the financial crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, a picture of the 3-decker bus has been circulating on social media, claiming that this is the luxury bus for ministers to travel on during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

However, the bus in the circulating picture is not the one that will be used for the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Claim:

A picture stating a 3-floor bus as the ultimate luxury is going viral on social media. The picture was posted by Vincent Jacob on November 15 in Facebook. The post stated that 'Luxury bus, pension 5 months arrears, milk, and bread stopped for patients in a government hospital, no midday porridge for school children, no salary for KSRTC employees. In the meantime, to indulge in how it feels, must agree'. Similarly, many people have shared the picture of this bus on social media in a critical and sarcastic manner.







Fact:

However, the bus in the circulating picture is not the one used for the Nava Kerala Sadas. A reverse image search to find the source of the circulating image revealed that the photo of the bus has been available on the internet for years. The picture of the three-decker bus has been uploaded several times on various websites and social media.





