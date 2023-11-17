Council Of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Meets In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek held a meeting of
the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS (IPA
CIS), Azernews reports.
According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations
Department, a number of organisational issues and the agenda were
discussed at the meeting.
At the event, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of
the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev,
Speaker of the Belarusian Parliament Natalia Kochanova, as well as
a number of representatives of parliaments of the organization's
member states, were awarded by the IPA CIS.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107445229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.