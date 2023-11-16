Russia Sentences An Ally Of Exiled Critic Alexei Navalny To Eight Years In Absentia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Russian court on Thursday sentenced an ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to eight years prison in absentia for criticising Moscow's offensive in Ukraine after Russia launched its military campaign last year, lawmakers made it illegal to criticise the conflict and thousands have been detained for speaking out Read | Russia cuts oil export duty to $24.7 per ton for first time since July on prices: ReportVladimir Milov, who helped Navalny with his failed 2018 presidential bid, fled the country shortly after the Kremlin labelled the opposition leader's organisations as \"extremist\".A Moscow court sentenced him to eight years for \"spreading fake information about the Russia army\" under legislation used to stifle criticism Read | Russia concedes Ukrainian troops have crossed Dnipro River in Kherson regionMilov dismissed the sentencing in a post on social media, saying: \"You won't get away with your own eight years, comrades.\"Organisations founded by Navalny have been banned in Russia, and in August a Russian court handed the longtime Kremlin critic an unprecedented 19-year prison sentence Read | Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weaponsMilov's sentencing came as Navalny's team said the politician was being increasingly isolated from any contact with the outside world in prison, who denounces the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive from behind bars, is due to be moved to an even harsher prison Read | Vladimir Putin to stay in power past 2024 to 'steer Russia through most perilous period'Last month, three of his lawyers were arrested, a move he denounced as \"illegal\".The lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexei Liptser -- were on Thursday blacklisted by Russia's financial crimes watchdog for carrying out



MENAFN16112023007365015876ID1107441675