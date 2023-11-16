Media reports India denies ‘rethink’ its view on Palestine

(MENAFN) In a recent development, India has sought to clarify its stance on the United Nations' proposed resolution criticizing Israel, emphasizing that its vote should not be interpreted as a shift in its broader position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Unnamed officials revealed to The Hindu that the vote, which took place on November 9, was in line with India's approach to "routine" resolutions passed regularly at the United Nations each year.



India, along with 145 other countries, voted in favor of a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan. The resolution garnered overwhelming support, with only seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Hungary, and Israel, voting against it, while 18 abstained.



The Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly passed six resolutions on November 9, criticizing Israel and expressing support for aid to Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and refugees elsewhere. India's vote reflected support for five out of the six resolutions, with abstention from one that specifically addressed investigating Israeli practices and operations for human rights violations.



An official clarified that the nature of these votes, characterized as "annual, regular resolutions," differs from the special resolution led by Jordan last month, which called for a ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered humanitarian access to the besieged territory. India had abstained from that vote in October. The official pointed out that the ceasefire resolution was unique, taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict.



In October, India's Foreign Ministry had stated that its abstention from the October 26 vote was aligned with its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The ministry emphasized that India could not endorse resolutions that did not explicitly reference the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas. The official further underscored that the context of the "ceasefire resolution" was pivotal, occurring amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.



This clarification comes amid speculation and debate over India's position on the Israel-Palestine issue, shedding light on the nuanced approach the country adopts in differentiating between routine resolutions and those addressing specific, timely concerns in the region.



MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107439198