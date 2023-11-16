Lavrov claims: Washington doesn’t have any intentions to stop Israel

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the United States is unwilling to restrict Israel's military actions against the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza. Lavrov commented on the United States vetoing Russia's resolutions in the United Nations (UN) seeking to halt hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, attributing the decision to what he characterized as Washington's ideological stance.



Lavrov pointed out that the United States approach aligns with the interests of West Jerusalem, emphasizing that Washington does not want to "tie Israel's hands" when it comes to its military operations. Despite the United States trying to persuade Israel to show flexibility on humanitarian assistance to Gaza's hospitals and facilitating the exit of foreigners from the besieged enclave, the core of Washington's position remains in favor of Israel's military actions, according to Lavrov.



The Russian-sponsored resolutions, aimed at addressing the Middle Eastern crisis sparked by Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, called for an immediate ceasefire and condemned acts of terrorism. However, the United States, along with the United Kingdom, France, and Japan—permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—blocked the resolutions. Lavrov detailed the efforts made by Russia to introduce a revised resolution, incorporating elements from a United States-sponsored document, which still faced a veto from Washington and London.



The interview sheds light on the diplomatic dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, highlighting the contrasting positions of major global players and the challenges in achieving consensus within the United Nations Security Council.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107436811