Azerbaijani Health Minister Meets With Cuban PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A delegation
headed by Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev is on a
working visit to the Republic of Cuba, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Health
Ministry
Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz
received the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Teymur Musayev.
"At the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba
noted the exceptional role of the national leaders of Azerbaijan
and Cuba in the development of friendly ties between our nations,"
the ministry said.
The Prime Minister highlighted that, under the leadership of
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, the Non-Aligned Movement has
increased its authority and significance in the international
arena, transforming it into a powerful political force.
Manuel Marrero Cruz noted that contacts between both countries
have been noticeably intensified recently and there are broad
prospects for joint cooperation in various spheres.
Teymur Musayev expressed gratitude to Manuel Marrero Cruz for
warm reception and hospitality. He noted that this visit is a
natural outcome of relations between the leaders of the two
countries.
