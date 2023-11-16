Azerbaijani Health Minister Meets With Cuban PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev is on a working visit to the Republic of Cuba, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Health Ministry

Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz received the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Teymur Musayev.

"At the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba noted the exceptional role of the national leaders of Azerbaijan and Cuba in the development of friendly ties between our nations," the ministry said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that, under the leadership of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, the Non-Aligned Movement has increased its authority and significance in the international arena, transforming it into a powerful political force.

Manuel Marrero Cruz noted that contacts between both countries have been noticeably intensified recently and there are broad prospects for joint cooperation in various spheres.

Teymur Musayev expressed gratitude to Manuel Marrero Cruz for warm reception and hospitality. He noted that this visit is a natural outcome of relations between the leaders of the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel