Dubai: Fancy 3-Digit Number Plates? Here's How To Get Them

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private vehicles bearing (G-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W) codes. Plates on offer at this 73rd online auction are topped by the super licencing plates (O 929) and (V 1115).

Registration of bidders for this online auction started on Monday, November 13, and the bidding opens at 8am on Monday, November 20 and continues for five days only.

The selling of licencing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via ( or via the Dubai Drive app.

