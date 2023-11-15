JHCO Sends Fifth Aid Flight To Gaza, Delivering 12 Tonnes Of Food Assistance

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A new aid flight was sent carrying 12 tonnes of food assistance to the Gaza Strip through Rafah Border Crossing, according to Secretary-General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation(JHCO) Hussein Shebli.

As JHCO continues its support of Gaza humanitarian relief efforts, a total of five aid planes have been sent to the besieged Strip according to a JHCO statement. The planes carried urgent medical aid and food supplies.

“The JHCO humanitarian groups have been effortlessly working in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the Jordan Armed Forces/ the Royal Jordanian Air Force, to channel humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza,” Shebli told The Jordan Times.



Food aid will be delivered to Gaza with the assistance of the Egyptian Red Crescent which will manage the delivery of food aid via Rafah crossing, Shelbi said.



Shebli said that around a week ago a flight carrying a total of 45 tonnes of vital medical equipment and supplies was sent to Gaza. JHCO also provided medical refrigerators to address the requirements of Al Naser Medical Complex in Gaza, Shelbi said.

He said that the organisation's only aid campaign for Gaza is called“To Our People in Gaza”.

The JHCO, is receiving donations for Gaza via its accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA.